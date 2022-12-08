The shocking story of how Britain secretly used torture in its war against the Kenyan anti-colonialist Mau Mau movement in the 1950s.

Between 1952 and 1960, Britain fought a vicious war in Kenya against the anticolonial Mau Mau movement. It was an exceptionally bloody conflict, with atrocities committed on both sides.

For decades, many of the worst abuses by British colonial forces were kept hidden.

Piecing together survivor testimonies and expert analysis from British and Kenyan historians, this film tells a complete and detailed story for the first time of how Britain was involved in systemic torture – including accounts of murders, rapes and forced castrations.

A Very British Way of Torture is a film by Ed McGown and produced by Rob Newman.

Document archive is courtesy of the UK National Archives.