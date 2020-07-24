Lebanon's future goes dark

The Lebanese are no strangers to handling crisis, but this one could be the biggest since the civil war.

    Lebanon's financial collapse is accelerating - and the old normal is fading, even down to the traffic lights.

    In a country where people were once able to pay just as easily with dollars as with local currency, many now can find neither.

    In this episode:

    Timour Azhari, Beirut correspondent for Al Jazeera.

    For more:

    Dying of the light: Lebanon's crisis and failing traffic signals

    'Plotting our escape': Lebanon braces for new emigration wave

    The team:

    Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound engineer. Stacey Samuel is The Take's executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera's head of audio.

     Special thanks to Omar Duwaji and Jeffrey Bishku-Aykul.

    Connect with us:

    Follow The Take on Twitter (@AJTheTake), Facebook and Instagram (@ajthetake)

    Subscribe:

    New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Nuclear Gulf: Is Saudi Arabia pushing itself into a nuclear trap?

    Nuclear Gulf: Is Saudi Arabia pushing itself into a nuclear trap?

    MBS is prepared to pursue nuclear weapons if Iran gets them. But could he end up making the kingdom a nuclear pawn?

    Deadly skies: Pakistani pilots allege systemic safety failures

    Deadly skies: Pakistani pilots allege systemic safety failures

    Six Pakistani pilots spoke to Al Jazeera about allegations of fraud and improper flight certification practices.

    Locked down between poverty and internet deprivation in Botswana

    Locked down between poverty and internet deprivation in Botswana

    In the village of Gobojango in rural Botswana, students struggle to keep up with the demands of modern education.