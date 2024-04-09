Podcast, The Take
The Take: Behind the Dior bag at the centre of South Korean politics

Will the scandals surrounding the first lady threaten the ruling party’s hold in Wednesday’s elections?

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol and the first lady Kim Keon Hee arrive at the VVIP I Terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali, Indonesia, November 13, 2022
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali, Indonesia, November 13, 2022 [Media Center G20 Indonesia/Galih Pradipta/Reuters]
Published On 9 Apr 2024

South Korea’s first lady has been surrounded by scandal since before her husband, Yoon Suk-yeol, was elected president in 2022. Most recently, she’s come under fire after a secretly recorded video showed her accepting a lavish gift from a controversial pastor. Will the Dior bag scandal affect the ruling party in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections?

