The Take: Behind the Dior bag at the centre of South Korean politics
Will the scandals surrounding the first lady threaten the ruling party’s hold in Wednesday’s elections?
South Korea’s first lady has been surrounded by scandal since before her husband, Yoon Suk-yeol, was elected president in 2022. Most recently, she’s come under fire after a secretly recorded video showed her accepting a lavish gift from a controversial pastor. Will the Dior bag scandal affect the ruling party in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections?
In this episode:
- Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty), freelance journalist
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and Chloe K. Li with our host Natasha Del Toro. Zaina Badr and Sonia Bhagat fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
