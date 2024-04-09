The Take: Behind the Dior bag at the centre of South Korean politics

Will the scandals surrounding the first lady threaten the ruling party’s hold in Wednesday’s elections?

South Korea’s first lady has been surrounded by scandal since before her husband, Yoon Suk-yeol, was elected president in 2022. Most recently, she’s come under fire after a secretly recorded video showed her accepting a lavish gift from a controversial pastor. Will the Dior bag scandal affect the ruling party in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections?

