The Take: Layoffs are decimating the media industry. Who profits?

What’s behind the decimation of the US media industry and some of the worst layoffs in decades?

Sonja Sharp metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times talks during a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Guild members of the Los Angeles Times have participated in one-day walkout to protest imminent layoffs. The job action Friday is the first newsroom union work stoppage in the history of the newspaper, which began printing in 1881.
Sonja Sharp metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times talks during a one-day walkout to protest imminent layoffs in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, January 19, 2024 [Richard Vogel/AP Photo]
Published On 4 Apr 2024

Journalists are calling it a bloodbath. The US media industry has been decimated by some of the worst layoffs in decades. At the centre of these changes are the private equity companies whose investments can make or break an outlet. What do these layoffs mean for the future of journalism?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and Chloe K Li with our host Malika Bilal. Zaina Badr and Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

