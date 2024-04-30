The Take: Signs of torture and executions uncovered in Gaza’s mass graves

Mass graves uncovered after International Court of Justice finds it plausible Israeli acts in Gaza might amount to genocide.

Palestinians have dug up more than 400 bodies from mass graves at two Gaza hospitals. Some have shown signs of torture and possible executions. The International Court of Justice had already issued a preliminary order against Israel after finding that its actions in Gaza might amount to genocide. So how will the world respond to this?

