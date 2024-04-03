The Take: Will Israel’s protests change Netanyahu’s calculus?

Jerusalem sees the largest gathering of anti-government protesters in Israel since Oct 7.

Massive anti-government protests in Israel are putting pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the release of captives and early elections. Netanyahu has staked his political future on the war on Gaza. Will his career survive it?

