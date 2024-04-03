Podcast, The Take
News|Protests

The Take: Will Israel’s protests change Netanyahu’s calculus?

Jerusalem sees the largest gathering of anti-government protesters in Israel since Oct 7.

Protesters hold signs and flags, as they demand Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ouster, in the wake of the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and the ensuing war in Gaza, at a demonstration in Jerusalem, April 1, 2024
Protesters hold signs and flags as they demand Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ouster in the wake of the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas and the ensuing war in Gaza, at a demonstration in Jerusalem, April 1, 2024 [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
Published On 3 Apr 2024

Massive anti-government protests in Israel are putting pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the release of captives and early elections. Netanyahu has staked his political future on the war on Gaza. Will his career survive it?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Khaled Soltan with our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera