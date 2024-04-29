Podcast, The Take
The Take: Could Myanmar’s coup come to an end?

Rebels fighting Myanmar’s military government could be moving the country’s civil war into a new phase.

A fighter with Myanmar's Karen National Liberation Army carries an RPG launcher at a base on the outskirts of Myawaddy, the Thailand-Myanmar border town under the control of a coalition of rebel forces [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
Rebels fighting Myanmar’s government are making significant gains. Could they topple the coup leaders who took power just over three years ago?

In this episode:

Tony Cheng, (@TLCBkk) Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Khaled Soltan and Sonia Bhagat with Kevin Hirten in for Malika Bilal. Zaina Badr, Sonia Baghat and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

