Podcast, The Take
News|Protests

The Take: Behind Columbia University’s months of tension

Palestinian activists say their voices are silenced on college campuses like Columbia’s.

A man walking his dog stops to look at the area where students continue to hold a protest in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, in New York City, U.S.
A man walking his dog stops to look at the area where students continue to hold a protest in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, in New York City, US, April 22, 2024 [Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]
Published On 24 Apr 2024

Tensions have been mounting at Columbia University for months, even before the school called police to clear a Gaza solidarity encampment. Pro-Palestine students say the administration hasn’t prioritised their safety. In the first of a two-part series, The Take goes behind the protests at Columbia.

In this episode: 

  • Asiya Ahmed (@_asiyahmed), Senior producer, AJ+
  • Mohsen Mahdawi, Co-President, Columbia Palestinian Students Union
  • Chris Mendell, Staff writer, The Columbia Spectator

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra with our host Malika Bilal. David Enders, Zaina Badr, and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

