The Take: Behind Columbia University’s months of tension
Palestinian activists say their voices are silenced on college campuses like Columbia’s.
Tensions have been mounting at Columbia University for months, even before the school called police to clear a Gaza solidarity encampment. Pro-Palestine students say the administration hasn’t prioritised their safety. In the first of a two-part series, The Take goes behind the protests at Columbia.
In this episode:
- Asiya Ahmed (@_asiyahmed), Senior producer, AJ+
- Mohsen Mahdawi, Co-President, Columbia Palestinian Students Union
- Chris Mendell, Staff writer, The Columbia Spectator
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra with our host Malika Bilal. David Enders, Zaina Badr, and Manahil Naveed fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
