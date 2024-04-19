Podcast, The Take
News|Narendra Modi

The Take: What would a third Modi term mean for India?

The world’s largest general election gets under way. So what would a third term for Modi mean for India?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India January 10, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running for a third five-year term in a general election that began on April 19, 2024, and will continue for seven weeks [Amit Dave/Reuters]
Published On 19 Apr 2024

The world’s largest general election has begun in India with close to one billion registered voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains extremely popular, but his Hindu nationalist agenda has come at the expense of minority rights. So what would a third term for Modi mean for India?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Fahrinisa Campana with Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Manahil Naveed and Catherine Nouhan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera