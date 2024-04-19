The Take: What would a third Modi term mean for India?

The world’s largest general election gets under way. So what would a third term for Modi mean for India?

The world’s largest general election has begun in India with close to one billion registered voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains extremely popular, but his Hindu nationalist agenda has come at the expense of minority rights. So what would a third term for Modi mean for India?

In this episode:

Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah), founding editor, The Wire

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Fahrinisa Campana with Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Manahil Naveed and Catherine Nouhan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube