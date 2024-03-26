The Take: What does the Moscow attack mean for Vladimir Putin?

Russia charges four men for Friday night concert attack that killed at least 137 people in Moscow.

Russia has charged four men for the attack on Friday that killed at least 137 people in Moscow. The Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine. Putin is just coming off another election victory, and has long promised the country security. Will the worst attack on civilians in Moscow in more than a decade have an effect on his power?

