The Take: Thirteen years later, has the world forgotten Syria?
Why should Syria’s war matter 13 years on?
Thirteen years ago, Syrians took to the streets to stand up against the government of Bashar al-Assad. The war that followed has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced more than 12 million. Today, al-Assad is still in power. Has the world abandoned Syria?
In this episode:
- Alia Malek (@AliaMalek), journalist, lawyer and author of The Home That Was Our Country: A Memoir of Syria
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by David Enders, Chloe K Li, Negin Owliaei and Amy Walters with our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
