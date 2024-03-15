The Take: Thirteen years later, has the world forgotten Syria?

Thirteen years ago, Syrians took to the streets to stand up against the government of Bashar al-Assad. The war that followed has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced more than 12 million. Today, al-Assad is still in power. Has the world abandoned Syria?

In this episode:

Alia Malek (@AliaMalek), journalist, lawyer and author of The Home That Was Our Country: A Memoir of Syria

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Chloe K Li, Negin Owliaei and Amy Walters with our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

