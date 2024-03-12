The Take: Why is Mexico City running out of water?
Experts say the city of 21 million could run out of water in a matter of months.
Mexico City’s residents are approaching a “day zero” where the government will no longer be able to provide them with water. A city that was once built on water is now nearly dried up. How did this happen and what is being done to fix it?
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: Sudan’s new normal
The Take: Gaza’s starvation looms over Biden’s State of the Union address
The Take: Have Haiti’s gangs launched a coup?
In this episode:
- Alejandra Cuellar (@ale_cuellar), Environmental reporter for Dialogo Chino
- Addi Palacios, Indigenous activist
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Ashish Malhotra with our host Malika Bilal. Negin Owliaei fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube