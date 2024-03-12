Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why is Mexico City running out of water?

Experts say the city of 21 million could run out of water in a matter of months.

People fill buckets with water from a water tanker truck in the Azcapotzalco neighborhood, as tensions over water scarcity in Mexico City, one of Latin America's largest capitals, are boiling over as residents in some neighborhoods protest weeks-long dry spells in their homes, in Mexico City, Mexico January 26, 2024
People fill buckets with water from a tanker truck in the Azcapotzalco neighbourhood, as tensions over water scarcity in Mexico City, one of Latin America's largest capitals, are boiling over and residents protest weeks-long dry spells in their homes, in Mexico City, Mexico on January 26, 2024 [Henry Romero/Reuters]
Published On 12 Mar 2024

Mexico City’s residents are approaching a “day zero” where the government will no longer be able to provide them with water. A city that was once built on water is now nearly dried up. How did this happen and what is being done to fix it?

In this episode: 

  • Alejandra Cuellar (@ale_cuellar), Environmental reporter for Dialogo Chino
  • Addi Palacios, Indigenous activist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Ashish Malhotra with our host Malika Bilal. Negin Owliaei fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

