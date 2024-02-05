Podcast, The Take
The Take: Biden leans into abortion rights for US election race

Democrats in the US are campaigning on restoring abortion rights, but will that promise fall short?

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks, during a campaign event focusing on abortion rights at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, in Manassas, Virginia, US, January 23, 2024
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a campaign event focusing on abortion rights in Manassas, Virginia, on January 23, 2024 [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Published On 5 Feb 2024

“Chaos.” “Confusion.” Ever since the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, its 1973 ruling that legalised abortion, doctors, activists and abortion seekers have had to navigate a new reality for reproductive care. It can make finding care in states like Texas with near-total bans on abortion especially challenging. As the US prepares for an election, the Biden campaign has promised to restore abortion rights. Can it?

In this episode: 

  • Dr Jessica Rubino, family medicine physician specializing in abortion care
  • Holly Bowles, director, Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy at SAFE Alliance (@SAFEatx)
  • Cathy Torres (@_cathythebaddie), organizing manager at Frontera Fund (@fronterafundgrv)
  • Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker), 19th News Washington correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat with Amy Walters, Chloe K Li and our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

