The Take: Biden leans into abortion rights for US election race

Democrats in the US are campaigning on restoring abortion rights, but will that promise fall short?

“Chaos.” “Confusion.” Ever since the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, its 1973 ruling that legalised abortion, doctors, activists and abortion seekers have had to navigate a new reality for reproductive care. It can make finding care in states like Texas with near-total bans on abortion especially challenging. As the US prepares for an election, the Biden campaign has promised to restore abortion rights. Can it?

In this episode:

Dr Jessica Rubino, family medicine physician specializing in abortion care

Holly Bowles, director, Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy at SAFE Alliance (@SAFEatx)

Cathy Torres (@_cathythebaddie), organizing manager at Frontera Fund (@fronterafundgrv)

Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker), 19th News Washington correspondent

