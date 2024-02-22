Podcast, The Take
What could a ruling on Israeli occupation mean for Palestine’s future?

Palestinians have asked the International Court of Justice to declare Israel’s occupation illegal. What will the ICJ do?

International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds a hearing to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories before eventually issuing a non-binding legal opinion in The Hague, Netherlands, February 19, 2024
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds a hearing to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories before eventually issuing a nonbinding legal opinion in The Hague, Netherlands, February 19, 2024 [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Published On 22 Feb 2024

Will the International Court of Justice declare Israel’s occupation of Palestine illegal? The case, brought by Palestinian representatives, is the second time in as many months that the court has heard a case on Israel and Palestine. Fifty-two countries are participating. What will the ICJ do?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Zaina Badr with our host Malika Bilal. Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

