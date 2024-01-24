The Take – US presidential race: A 2020 rerun?
With a win in New Hampshire for the former president, do any Republican candidates stand a chance at beating Trump?
The US presidential primary season is under way and a once-crowded Republican Party field has narrowed in New Hampshire. That’s left former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to go head-to-head with her former boss, Donald Trump. But when the dust settles, will voters have deja vu?
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: What will remain of journalism in Gaza?
The Take: Why is Germany supporting Israel at the ICJ?
The Take: Palestinian joy at the AFC Asian Cup
In this episode:
- Niambi Carter (@dr_nmcarter), Political scientist; associate professor of public policy, University of Maryland
- Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher), Al Jazeera senior correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat and Sarí el-Khalili with our host Malika Bilal. David Enders and Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube