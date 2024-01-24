Podcast, The Take
News|US Election 2024

The Take – US presidential race: A 2020 rerun?

With a win in New Hampshire for the former president, do any Republican candidates stand a chance at beating Trump?

People line up to vote during the 2024 Republican presidential primary, at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, U.S., January 23, 2024
People line up to vote during the 2024 Republican presidential primary, at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, US, January 23, 2024 [Reba Saldanha/Reuters]
Published On 24 Jan 2024

The US presidential primary season is under way and a once-crowded Republican Party field has narrowed in New Hampshire. That’s left former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to go head-to-head with her former boss, Donald Trump. But when the dust settles, will voters have deja vu?

In this episode: 

  • Niambi Carter (@dr_nmcarter), Political scientist; associate professor of public policy, University of Maryland
  • Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat and Sarí el-Khalili with our host Malika Bilal. David Enders and Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Source: Al Jazeera