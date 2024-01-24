The Take – US presidential race: A 2020 rerun?

With a win in New Hampshire for the former president, do any Republican candidates stand a chance at beating Trump?

The US presidential primary season is under way and a once-crowded Republican Party field has narrowed in New Hampshire. That’s left former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to go head-to-head with her former boss, Donald Trump. But when the dust settles, will voters have deja vu?

Niambi Carter (@dr_nmcarter), Political scientist; associate professor of public policy, University of Maryland

Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

