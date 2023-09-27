What’s it like going back to school in Turkey’s earthquake zone?

Young survivors of Turkey’s earthquakes look for ways to cope with their trauma as they head back to the classroom.

An estimated four million children in Turkey were affected by the earthquakes in February. The disaster forced them to see death and tragedy up close – many for the first time. As the new school year begins, there is hope that the classroom will bring back a sense of routine and normalcy. But the trauma of the past eight months has not gone away, with children continuing to deal with displacement, grief, and anxiety. Experts warn that if the mental health of these children is not handled carefully, there could be long-term consequences.

Ceyda Yelkalan (@SaveChildrenTR), Save the Children advocacy and communications manager

