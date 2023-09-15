‘Woman, life, freedom’: Iran one year after Mahsa Amini’s death

After the death of Mahsa Amini, Iranian women have taken back some of their rights. But will it last?

This week marks the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody, which sparked mass protests across Iran. The government has since quashed street demonstrations through deadly crackdowns and execution threats. But the slogan “Woman, life, freedom” has become ingrained in Iranian culture and other pushbacks against the strict Islamic laws have been achieved. So one year on, where does the fight for change in Iran stand?

