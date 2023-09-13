What do new protests in Syria mean this time around?

Protests in southern Syria over the failing economy turn to calls for regime change. How will the government respond?

Rare anti-government protests are taking over Syria’s southern city of Sweida, where the majority of the population is from the country’s Druze minority. Four weeks ago, the failing economy and falling wages brought protesters onto the streets. Now, they’re calling for regime change more than a decade after Syria’s uprising in 2011. Could this new movement against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad spread? Or will it be violently extinguished, like the protests more than a decade ago?

Shadi Abou Karam (@shadi_abo_karam), political activist and researcher

