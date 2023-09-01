PodcastPodcast, The Take
What Gabon’s coup means for its people – and its former colonizer
In the resource-rich Central African country, a military coup overthrows a family dynasty.
What does a coup in Gabon mean for the Central African country, the region and its former colonizer, France?
In this episode:
- Leonard Mbulle-Nziege (@LennyMbulle), Cameroon-born, US-raised and South Africa-based academic, writer, political economist and Afro-optimist
- Nabila Ramdani (@NabilaRamdani), French-Algerian journalist and author of Fixing France: How to Repair a Broken Republic
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Amy Walters, David Enders and our host Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
