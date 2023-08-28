A lawyer with no love for Trump is defending his supporters

As Donald Trump mounts his defence, we hear from a defence lawyer representing his supporters.

On March 4th, Donald Trump will be heading to Washington, DC, and soon he and his supporters will also be returning to a court in Georgia. Heather Shaner has represented more than 30 Trump supporters charged with crimes related to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. She tells The Take a bit about her clients, their motivations, and what she expects to see in the coming trials of the former president of the United States.

In this episode:

Heather Shaner, court-appointed defence attorney, federal US District Court in Washington, DC

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Ashish Malhotra and our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Tim St Clair mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook