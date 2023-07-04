Will the death of a teenager in France change the police?

Thousands have taken to the streets in France to protest after another police shooting. But will anything change?

In the Paris suburb of Nanterre, thousands of people have taken to the streets to remember a 17-year-old boy killed by police during a traffic stop. Nahel M was shot at close range in the chest and the incident was caught on video, sparking unrest across France and a police crackdown. Thousands of people have been arrested, and cars and buildings across the country are burning. As protests rage, will the police be held accountable, and will there be justice for Nahel?

In this episode:

Yasser Louati (@yasserlouati), head of the Justice & Liberties For All Committee

Natacha Butler (@natachabut), Paris correspondent for Al Jazeera English

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat with David Enders and our host Natasha Del Toro. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

