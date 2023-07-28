What’s behind Israel’s ‘judicial coup’?

Israel’s ruling coalition has pushed through the first part of a judicial overhaul despite months of protests against its plan. It is a major victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but his critics are calling the move a judicial coup. Members of the opposition walked out of the vote, and protesters took to the streets again this week. The question now is, how far will the judicial overhaul go?

