Why are African cheetahs dying in India?

Project Cheetah, an Indian government initiative, began last year with eight cheetahs arriving in India to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. And this year, 12 more arrived from South Africa. Many conservationists warned against the relocation, saying the project was rushed, and the cheetahs would have a hard time adapting to the national park they now live in. And their fears have come true. Five of the 20 adult cheetahs, as well as three cubs, have died in the past few months. So what can be done to stop more deaths?

In this episode:

Ravi Chellam (@RaviChellam3), wildlife biologist and conservation scientist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra with Sonia Bhagat and our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

