Is climate rebellion the future?

Peter Kalmus is an American climate scientist who is fed up with inaction. In April 2022, he chained himself to a bank in protest with a group called Scientist Rebellion. Now, during yet another hot summer, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and the ensuing global energy crisis, are growing protests like Peter’s the future? We hear from people demanding – and taking – radical action from around the globe.

In this episode:

Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman), climate scientist at NASA

Anote Tong, former president of Kiribati

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Latin America editor for Al Jazeera English

Monica Villamizar (@monica_vv), journalist with Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines

Karim Elgendy (@NomadandSettler), fellow at Chatham House

Saleemul Huq (@SaleemulHuq), Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development

Nisar Majid, research associate at the London School of Economics

