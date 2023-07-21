Shutting down Afghanistan’s beauty salons

How closures of beauty salons in Afghanistan are cutting off women’s access to financial freedom and safe spaces.

The Taliban sent out a text message in early July to beauty salon owners across Afghanistan, stating that they had one month to close shop. Salons are one of the few remaining public spaces where women can safely socialise, and a source of income for women to support, not only themselves, but often their families. This latest mandate is yet another blow to women since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The question on everyone’s mind now is, what does the ban on beauty salons mean for Afghan women going forward?

Mina Sharif, television and radio producer

Alison Davidian, UN Women representative in Afghanistan

