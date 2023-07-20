Spain’s snap election: Is the far right on the verge of power?

Will Spain’s upcoming elections result in a setback of progressive policies? Spain has been a bright spot for liberal democracy and minority rights, but elections on July 23 could end up with a far-right party entering the national government for the first time since the country returned to democracy. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is facing an uphill battle against his opponent, conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo. His party’s unusual potential alliance with far-right party Vox will likely land him the votes needed to win. A host of missteps surrounding the passage of progressive policies and poor performance in local and regional polls have pushed Sanchez to call for a snap election. But will his gamble pay off?

In this episode:

Begona Gomez Urzaiz (@begogomezurzaiz), journalist and writer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat with Ashish Malhotra and our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook