Why is Tunisia expelling Black refugees?

Thousands have been expelled from Tunisia as tensions between local residents and Black migrants and refugees grow.

In early July, Tunisian authorities forcibly expelled hundreds of Black migrants and refugees from Sfax, Tunisia’s second-largest city. Al Jazeera found many of them days later without food or water, wandering through the desert “no man’s land” on the border between Tunisia and Libya. Earlier this year, President Kais Saied accused this vulnerable population of criminal behaviour and warned of a conspiracy to replace Tunisian citizens. So what is being done to help these people?

Simon Speakman Cordall (@IgnitionUK), freelance journalist based in Tunisia

Malik Traina (@libyanmind), Al Jazeera reporter based in Libya

