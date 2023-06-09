Can Korean sea women survive climate change?

Korean “sea women,” or the Haenyeo, have made a living freediving off Jeju Island for centuries. Many of them supported entire families with their harvest and became part of an ancient tradition of female breadwinners in Korea since the 17th century. They played a vital role in the island’s recovery through colonialism and the Cold War. But now, with rising sea temperatures and decreasing harvests, will this tradition disappear?

