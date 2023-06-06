What will one joke cost China’s comedians?

Chinese authorities issued a $2m fine over one joke. What price will China’s creative community pay?

Stand-up comedy only recently emerged in China, but one bad joke is threatening to wipe it out. Last month, the comedian Li Haoshi, better known as “House”, used a Chinese military slogan as his punchline. Li was placed under investigation and the event’s production company was fined $2m. Other stand-up performances were immediately suspended. Critics say it’s part of a wider crackdown on all forms of cultural entertainment that could challenge the Chinese government’s own narrative.

