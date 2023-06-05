They reported on Mahsa Amini’s death. Now, they’re on trial

Trials begin for Iranian journalists arrested after covering the death of woman in police custody.

In Iran’s Kasra Hospital, the parents of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini embraced in a hallway, grieving their daughter who died after being detained by the morality police. Journalist Niloofar Hamedi captured the moment in a photo and tweeted it out. Within the week, she was arrested. A week later, journalist Elaheh Mohammadi was also arrested after reporting from Amini’s funeral. Iran erupted in protests after Amini’s death, and demonstrators were met with a swift crackdown. Thousands of people were arrested, including Hamedi and Mohammadi, who remain imprisoned to this day. On May 29 and 30, their trials finally began behind closed doors. What will happen to these journalists whose reporting helped spark an uprising?

In this episode:

Dorsa Jabbari (@DorsaJabbari), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders with Negin Owliaei, Chloe K. Li, and our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Tim St. Clair mixed this episode.

Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook