Will a short-lived mutiny be the end of Russia’s Wagner Group?

The mutiny was led by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, once thought to be among Putin’s closest allies.

After the events of the last few days, there seems to be no place for Wagner any longer in President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. This weekend, the mercenaries began a shocking new march, not towards Ukraine, but to Moscow. While an apparent compromise has been reached, questions remain about how this happened as quickly as it did, what it means for Russia’s leadership, and how it could reshape the war in Ukraine.

Niko Vorobyov (@Narco_Polo420), freelance journalist

