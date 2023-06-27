Podcast, The Take
Will a short-lived mutiny be the end of Russia’s Wagner Group?

The mutiny was led by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, once thought to be among Putin’s closest allies.

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin meets with Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screen grab from a video released on June 24, 2023
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin meets with Russia's Deputy Minister of Defence Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screengrab from a video released on June 24, 2023 [Reuters]
Published On 27 Jun 2023

After the events of the last few days, there seems to be no place for Wagner any longer in President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. This weekend, the mercenaries began a shocking new march, not towards Ukraine, but to Moscow. While an apparent compromise has been reached, questions remain about how this happened as quickly as it did, what it means for Russia’s leadership, and how it could reshape the war in Ukraine.

