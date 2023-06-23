Will we see a major Israeli assault in the occupied West Bank?

The deadly raid by Israeli forces on the Jenin refugee camp is the latest in the escalation of violence.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has reached a level not seen in a generation; an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp became an hours-long armed confrontation inside the city. Seven Palestinians were killed, more than 100 others wounded, and the violence has only continued to escalate. All in a year during which more than 160 Palestinians have been killed, including 26 children.

