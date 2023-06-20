Is the Women’s World Cup ready for its close-up?

A look at the stars, storylines and scandals that are already shaping the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be the largest-ever showcase for women’s football. Record audiences are expected to watch as 32 teams compete for glory. But incidents over the past year have shown how far the women’s game still has to go. With player strikes, coaching controversies, and a rash of injuries, female footballers, even at the highest levels, continue to struggle for equality on and off the pitch.

In this episode:

Steph Yang (@thrace) – Women’s football staff writer for The Athletic

Episode credits:

