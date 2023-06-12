What to expect from Ukraine’s counteroffensive

As water from the decimated Nova Kakhovka dam floods the areas surrounding river Dnipro, both Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the destruction. For months now, we have been hearing news about Ukraine’s pending counteroffensive to push back against Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been trying to fortify the response by asking for weapons training and financing from NATO members in preparation. Now, Zelenskyy has announced the counteroffensive has begun. The dam has broken, but will this get either side closer to the end of the war?

In this episode:

Charles Stratford (@stratfordch), Al Jazeera English senior correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and Sonia Bhagat, with David Enders, Chloe K Li, Negin Owliaei, Ashish Malhotra and Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Tim St Clair mixed this episode.

Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

