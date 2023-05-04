A coronation fit for a ‘people’s king’?

The coronation of Charles III is meant to be the most inclusive in UK history – but will it reflect the people?

The coronation is the moment the United Kingdom has been waiting for since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Her son King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 in a ceremony the Crown is aiming to make the most diverse and inclusive event in UK history.

Reports of multi-faith representation as well as choir performances featuring refugee and LGBTQ singers will distinguish this coronation from those in the past. But the ongoing economic turmoil, controversial immigration policy and race-related scandals within the royal family have prevented some UK citizens from feeling included.

So, will Charles III fulfil his desire to be seen as the “people’s king”? Or will the coronation’s attempt to shine a light on diversity fall flat?

In this episode:

Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar), contributing editor, Novara Media (@novaramedia)

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat with Negin Owliaei and our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook