Can Africa’s first content moderators union change Big Tech?

Moderators are the safety net of the internet, but workers in Africa say their own safety isn’t being protected.

It’s the first union of its kind on the continent for African content moderators. Moderation is a crucial but thankless job that requires being exposed to the worst parts of the internet. While AI is rapidly developing, it still relies on an army of humans to fine-tune the technology. But especially at outsourcing centers abroad, workers say their Big Tech employers aren’t doing enough to safeguard and support their mental health. The moderators’ union was created after a former Facebook moderator in Kenya, Daniel Motaung, sued the social media giant and its subcontractor, saying his work in their Nairobi office caused him to suffer long-term mental trauma.

Martha Dark (@martha__dark), co-founder and director of Foxglove

John Kamara (@jjkamara), co-founder of AI Center of Excellence Africa

