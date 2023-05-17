Podcast, The Take
In a scandal-filled election, will Greece’s youth be decisive?

Greece’s ruling party has been marked by scandal. Will this upcoming election end its tenure?

Greek Prime Minister and conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leftist Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras, PASOK Socialist party leader Nikos Androulakis, Secretary General of the Greek Communist Party Dimitris Koutsoubas, leader of MeRA25 party Yanis Varoufakis and leader of far-right Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution) party Kyriakos Velopoulos, take part in a televised debate at the headquarters of the state broadcaster ERT, in Athens, Greece, May 10, 2023 [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Published On 17 May 2023

Greece is gearing up for a vote on May 21 and there may be opportunities for opposing political parties to gain ground from the governing New Democracy party. Major scandals, from a tragic train collision to government wiretapping, may make this the most unpredictable election in more than a decade. Adding to the uncertainty, an estimated 440,000 young people are set to vote for the first time. How important will their vote be?

Source: Al Jazeera