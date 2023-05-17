In a scandal-filled election, will Greece’s youth be decisive?
Greece’s ruling party has been marked by scandal. Will this upcoming election end its tenure?
Greece is gearing up for a vote on May 21 and there may be opportunities for opposing political parties to gain ground from the governing New Democracy party. Major scandals, from a tragic train collision to government wiretapping, may make this the most unpredictable election in more than a decade. Adding to the uncertainty, an estimated 440,000 young people are set to vote for the first time. How important will their vote be?
