Does Russia have enough soldiers for war?

What does Russia’s digital draft mean for war? A spring offensive is looming in the war in Ukraine. Russia has already set in place greater restrictions on draft dodgers – suggesting that Russia may be preparing to launch another mass conscription order if it is not able to find enough volunteers. Earlier, conscripts had to be approached in person in order to be drafted, leading to videos of attempted draft dodgers being dragged unwillingly to enlistment. Now, the only thing standing between potential Russian military conscripts and war is an electronic message on a portal that has become a major part of Russia’s digital infrastructure.

