What does the world think of Donald Trump’s arrest?

Donald Trump becomes the first US president to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York, making him the first former or sitting president of the United States to face criminal charges. His arrest is related to hush money payments to keep alleged extramarital affairs out of the public eye during the 2016 presidential campaign. The news has unsurprisingly dominated headlines in the United States – but what’s the global reaction? We speak to Al Jazeera journalists to find out.

In this episode:

Abderrahim Foukara (@afoukara), Al Jazeera Washington Bureau Chief

Gabriel Elizondo (@elizondogabriel), Al Jazeera New York correspondent

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera Latin America editor

Nicolas Haque (@nicolashaque), Al Jazeera West Africa correspondent

