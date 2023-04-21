Has QAnon gone mainstream?

The depths of the conspiracy movement may still have further to go.

QAnon seemed to go dormant after former US President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. But a reporter who has covered the conspiracy movement ever since it emerged in 2017 says the phenomenon isn’t a relic of the past – it’s more like a portal into the future. So what happens when a portion of the United States buys into a mass delusion?

In this episode:

Will Sommer (@willsommer), author of Trust the Plan

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei and our host, Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook