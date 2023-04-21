Podcast, The Take
Has QAnon gone mainstream?

The depths of the conspiracy movement may still have further to go.

An American flag and a flag reading WWG1WGA, a reference to the QAnon slogan are seen on a truck that participated in a caravan convoy in Adairsville, Georgia, U.S. September 5, 2020 [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
QAnon seemed to go dormant after former US President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. But a reporter who has covered the conspiracy movement ever since it emerged in 2017 says the phenomenon isn’t a relic of the past – it’s more like a portal into the future. So what happens when a portion of the United States buys into a mass delusion?

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei and our host, Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. 

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

