How close is Sudan to civil war?

The Take looks at the outbreak of fighting in Khartoum.

Al Jazeera is on the ground in Sudan as days of fighting have consumed the capital, Khartoum. The violence is between the country’s army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The two forces’ uneasy alliance broke down during negotiations involving the transition from a military government to civilian rule. Will that transition ever happen or is Sudan about to break out into civil war?

In this episode:

Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan), Al Jazeera’s Sudan Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra with Negin Owliaei and our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook