How’s Ramadan in Turkey’s earthquake zone?

During the Muslim holy month, survivors of Turkey’s devastating earthquakes reflect on faith, family, and life.

Some survivors of the natural disaster are finding new meaning in Ramadan. During this special time of the year, Muslims are encouraged to give to charity, strengthen their relationship with God, and show kindness and patience. That has taken on greater importance as Turkey recovers from February’s disaster that has now killed more than 50,000 people and forced many to leave their homes.

In this episode:

Emad Nasher, Syrian NGO worker living in Gaziantep

Emre Rende, (@emrerende) Journalist and photographer

Ammar Sammour, Earthquake survivor living in London

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin with Khaled Soltan and Kevin Hirten, in for our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

