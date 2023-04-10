25 years on, is Northern Ireland keeping the peace?

The Good Friday Agreement put an official end to ‘The Troubles’ but other problems continue to haunt Northern Ireland.

5 years on, is Northern Ireland keeping the peace?">

Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland lives in an imperfect peace. There has been a dramatic reduction in violence since the worst of the “Troubles”, during which more than 3,600 were killed, but Northern Ireland continues to struggle with political stalemates, economic despair and paramilitary threats.

Can the Good Friday Agreement continue to keep the peace?

Leona O’Neill (@LeonaONeill1), head of undergraduate Journalism at Ulster University

Joshua Murray, journalist

Zachary Hutchinson, programme manager at the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building

