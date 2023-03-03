Who’s killing Mexico’s journalists?

More journalists were killed in 2022 in Mexico than in any other year. The murders of Lourdes Maldonado Lopez and Margarito Martínez last January were the latest in a string of killings that have largely gone unsolved. As rights groups continue to call for government action, we are revisiting our episode with Mexican journalists about how safe they feel while covering the news there, why so many are being killed and what is being done to protect them.

In this episode:

León Krauze (@LeonKrauze), Univision’s anchor

Alejandra Guerra (@alisguerra8), journalist in Tijuana, Mexico

Rocío Galván (@RocioGalvanZ), journalist in Tijuana, Mexico

Andalusia Knoll Soloff (@Andalalucha), journalist in Mexico City

Natalie Southwick, programme coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom)

