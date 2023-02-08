Will Lebanon ever see justice for the 2020 Beirut port blast?

It has been more than two years since an enormous explosion at Lebanon’s Port of Beirut killed at least 218 people and injured 7,000 – but there has still been no accountability. Families of the victims were given new hope in late January when Judge Tarek Bitar reopened his dormant investigation into the blast, as well as the leaders accused of letting it happen. But two days later, Lebanon’s Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat – one of those accused – issued his own charges against Bitar.

Is this now the nail in the coffin for the blast investigation, or can the victims’ families still get justice?

