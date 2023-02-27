The Chagos Islands were paradise. Then came the UK and the US

Why have the people of the Chagos Islands not been allowed to go home? The archipelago in the Indian Ocean was home to Chagossians until the 1960s. As decolonisation swept the globe, the United Kingdom created one last African colony. Slowly and then all at once, it forced people to leave their homes, then leased the land to the United States for a military base. Chagossians have been fighting – and sometimes winning – in court to return to their home islands, and now, Human Rights Watch says what the UK and the US did amounts to crimes against humanity.

Clive Baldwin (@cliveabaldwin), senior legal adviser, Human Rights Watch

