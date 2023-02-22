Why has Pakistan not recovered from its catastrophic floods?

Six months on from the worst of deadly floods, Pakistanis are still getting back on their feet.

Pakistan is still reeling from last year’s deadly floods that put a third of the country underwater. Though the South Asian nation has barely contributed to climate change, its people are still paying the price. Six months on from the worst of the devastation, people across the country are still displaced and facing knock-on effects of the floods on their health. The international community pledged $9bn to aid Pakistan in rebuilding at the beginning of this year, but experts on the ground say it will be of little use if it does not arrive soon. So, is the international community doing enough to help?

In this episode:

Zuha Siddiqui (@SiddiquiZuha), journalist

Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra), former health and finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ed Taylor, emergency response coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, @MSF)

