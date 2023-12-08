The Take: Asylum seekers left in limbo under UK-Rwanda treaty
Asylum seekers in the UK may soon find themselves in Rwanda under a new treaty that could determine their future.
Thousands of asylum seekers in the UK may soon find themselves expelled to Rwanda. It’s a plan that has been tied up in court since June 2022, but Rishi Sunak’s government has signed a new treaty with Rwanda and is pursuing legislation in the UK to make the deportations happen. What are the chances this latest move will materialise?
In this episode:
- Qays Sadiqi (@QaysSediqi), Human Rights Lawyer
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
