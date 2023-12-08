Podcast, The Take
News|Refugees

The Take: Asylum seekers left in limbo under UK-Rwanda treaty

Asylum seekers in the UK may soon find themselves in Rwanda under a new treaty that could determine their future.

A protestor holds a placard outside of the Supreme Court, on the day the Supreme Court delivers its ruling on whether the government can go ahead with its plan to deport migrants to Rwanda, in London, Britain, November 15, 2023
A protester holds a placard outside of the Supreme Court, on the day the Supreme Court delivers its ruling on whether the government can go ahead with its plan to deport migrants to Rwanda, in London, UK, November 15, 2023 [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
Published On 8 Dec 2023

Thousands of asylum seekers in the UK may soon find themselves expelled to Rwanda. It’s a plan that has been tied up in court since June 2022, but Rishi Sunak’s government has signed a new treaty with Rwanda and is pursuing legislation in the UK to make the deportations happen. What are the chances this latest move will materialise?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera