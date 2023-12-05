Podcast, The Take
The Take: The war on Gaza looms over COP28

World leaders discuss climate solutions at the United Nations Climate Summit, but Gaza stays in the spotlight.

Climate activists protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023
Climate activists protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 3, 2023 [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Published On 5 Dec 2023

As officials, activists, and scientists meet in Dubai to tackle the climate crisis, the war on Gaza has seen some of its bloodiest days. So, how is Gaza affecting COP28 and how is COP28 affecting Gaza?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li, Sarí el-Khalili, Fahrinisa Campana, and our host Malika Bilal. David Enders fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

