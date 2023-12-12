Podcast, The Take
News|Climate Crisis

The Take: At the end of COP28, what was accomplished?

As this year’s UN climate talks come to a close, activists discuss what they achieved and where they failed.

Head of Strategy, Energy Transition of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, Abdulla Malek addresses the panellists at the opening ceremony for Energy Day during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 5, 2023
Abdulla Malek, head of strategy and energy transition in the office of the United Arab Emirates special envoy for climate change, addresses the opening ceremony for Energy Day during the United Nations climate change conference COP28 in Dubai on December 5, 2023 [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Published On 12 Dec 2023

Heads of state, royalty and activists gathered at COP28 to make deals and discuss the state of the global climate crisis. But what did COP28 look like from the inside – and the outside?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

  • Ndileka Mandela (@mandela_ndileka), founder, Thembekile Mandela Foundation
  • Disha Ravi (@disharavii), founder, Fridays For Future India
  • Jesus Vazquez, general coordinator, Organizacion Boricua of Ecological Agriculture of Puerto Rico

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin, Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Shrijan Pandey fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera