The Take: At the end of COP28, what was accomplished?
As this year’s UN climate talks come to a close, activists discuss what they achieved and where they failed.
Heads of state, royalty and activists gathered at COP28 to make deals and discuss the state of the global climate crisis. But what did COP28 look like from the inside – and the outside?
In this episode:
- Ndileka Mandela (@mandela_ndileka), founder, Thembekile Mandela Foundation
- Disha Ravi (@disharavii), founder, Fridays For Future India
- Jesus Vazquez, general coordinator, Organizacion Boricua of Ecological Agriculture of Puerto Rico
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Miranda Lin, Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Shrijan Pandey fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
